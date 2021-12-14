Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC releases important notice on prosecuting officer main exam 2021
competitive exams

JKPSC releases important notice on prosecuting officer main exam 2021

The exam will be held at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar.
JKPSC releases important notice on prosecuting officer main exam 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released an important notice in connection with the upcoming prosecuting officer main exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held on December 27.

The exam will be held at JKSPC exam hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar Jammu and JKPSC exam hall, Solina, Srinagar.

“Keeping in view the weather conditions, adequate heating arrangements have been made at Srinagar exam centre,” the JKPSC has said.

The Commission has informed all candidates that in case they wish to change the exam centre from Jammu to Srinagar or vice-versa they may apply on or before December 16, 5pm. 

Meanwhile, for the assistant registrar societies exam, the JKPSC will close the answer key challenge window on December 15. The JKPSC answer key is available on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The exam was held on December 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP