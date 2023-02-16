JKSSB answer key out for exams held from February 6 to 8 at jkssb.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Feb 16, 2023 05:35 PM IST

JKSSB released the model answer key of the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts held from February 6 to February 8.

ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the Computer-Based Written Test (CBT) for various posts conducted from February 6 to February 8. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for the Posts of Labour Inspector, Labour Officer, Research Assistant, Assistant Law Officer, Junior Librarian, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant, Driver / Driver-II / Tractor Driver, Senior Horticulture Technician, Election Assistant, Patwari / Settlement Patwari, Deputy Inspector Fisheries / Farm Manager & Inspector Fisheries / Farm Manager, of different departments, advertised vide Advertisement Notification Nos 04 of 2020, 05 of 2020, 06 of 2020, 07 of 2020, 01 of 2021, 02 of 2021, 03 of 2021, 04 of 2021 and 05 of 2022 held from 06-02-2023 to 08-02-2023 and submission of objections.

Candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website from February 16 to 19. Candidates have to pay 200 as objection fee.

Notification here

JKSSB answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Login using roll number and date of birth

JKSSB answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

