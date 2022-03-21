Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB answer key released for exam held on March 20, direct link here

JKSSB answer key released for exam held on March 20, direct link here(HT file)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the model answer key of the exams for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB held an OMR-based Objective Type Written Exam on  March 20.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations regarding correctness of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 21st of March 2022 to 24th of March 2022," reads the official notification.

Direct link to JKSSB answer key 2022.

How to download JKSSB answer key 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for exams on 20.03.2022

 JKSSB answer key will appear on screen

Check and download the same for future reference.

 

