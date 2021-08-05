Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB exam schedule 2021 released, admit cards from August 7

JKSSB exam schedule 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam schedule for various posts of health and medical education department.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 04:29 PM IST
JKSSB exam schedule 2021: Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the examination schedule on its official website at jkssb.nic.in.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule, the JKSSB will conduct the computer based written test for various posts of health and medical education department from August 17 to August 24.

As per the schedule, the JKSSB will conduct the computer based written test for various posts of health and medical education department from August 17 to August 24.

The admit card for the examination of the candidates will be available for downloading from August 7 on the official website of JKSSB.

The official notification on the website of JKSSB reads, "Any candidate who does not find his/her admit card must represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 12th of August 2021."

Check more details on exam schedule.

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer attempted in the examination.

