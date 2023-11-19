Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB Junior Environment Engineer 2023 results and final answer key released at jkssb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2023 06:23 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has declared the results and the final answer key for the post of Junior Environment Engineer today, November 19. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

The written examination for the post of Junior Environment Engineer was conducted on November 5.

Direct link to check JKSSB Junior Environment Engineer result/score

Direct link to check final answer key

JKSSB Junior Environment Engineer 2023: How to check the final answer key and result

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Result/Score-sheet of Written Test for the post of Junior Environmental Engineer" or “Final Answer key Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Junior Environmental Engineer, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

Topics
results jkssb answer key
