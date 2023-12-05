Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 12:33 PM IST

JKSSB releases the admit card for the Panchayat Secretary 2023 written exam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released admit cards for the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the Panchayat Secretary admit card from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card released at jkssb.nic.in

Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

Direct link to download JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card link

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the JKSSB Panchayat Secretary admit card

Take print for future reference.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@amail.com. Help-Desk will be activate from 04.12.2023 to 10.12.2023 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

There shall be negative marking for wrong answers 1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jkssb admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP