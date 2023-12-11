JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
The JKSSB conducted the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary on December 10. Candidates will be able to raise objections through offline mode, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzum Building, Rambag Srinagar on the three working days starting from December 11. Candidates have to pay ₹200 as objection fee per question.ht ed
Direct link to check the JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key: Know how to download
Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the What's New
Next, click on the “Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development Department, held on 10-12-2023”.
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Take print for future reference.