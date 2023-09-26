JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Engineer (Mechanical), exam on October 1; Download link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on September 26 released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2022. Candidates can download the admit card for the Junior Engineer exam from the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB releases admit card for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) exam on October 1

The examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) will be conducted on October 1.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 26.09.2023 to 01.10.2023 during office hours only”, reads the official notification.

JKSSB Junior Engineer 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the post of Junior Engineer ( Mechanical)

Key in your login details

Download the JKSSB JE 2023 admit card

Take the printout for future reference.

