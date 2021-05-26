Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB results for class IV post written exam released, direct link here
J&K Services Selection Board(JKSSB) has released the tentative merit list/result of candidates in written exam for class IV posts in various departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.
JKSSB result 2021: This recruitment drive will fill up 8575 class IV posts in various departments. The OMR-based written examination was conducted on February 27, 28, and March 1.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check their result on the official website of JKSSB at https://jkssb.nic.in/#

This recruitment drive will fill up 8575 class IV posts in various departments. The OMR-based written examination was conducted on February 27, 28, and March 1.

The score list of the candidates is based on the normalization process.

Direct link to check JKSSB results for Class 4 posts

How to check the merit list

Visit the official website of JKSSB

On the homepage, click on the link given to view the result for the class IV post

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Candidates can check the score list

Download the copy of the same for future use.

