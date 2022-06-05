JKSSB SI result 2022 released at jkssb.nic.in, direct link

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the results of the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022. Candidates may access and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the OMR-Based written Objective Type examination for the post of SI on March 27 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM.

JKSSB held the recruitment exam for 1200 Sub Inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir police under the Home Department, UT Cadre.

A total of 97,793 candidates took the JKSSB SI examination.

Here's the direct link to download the SI result

JKSSB SI result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021.”

The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

