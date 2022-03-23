Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JKSSB Sub-Inspector recruitment exam admit card released at jkssb.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 23 has released the admit card for the JK Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 23 has released the admit card for the JK Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Candidates who want to appear in the examination can download their admit card from the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download their admit card through their Application No. and DOB.

The JKP SI exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. by the JKSSB. The exam will be a written Objective Type OMR-based exam.

The official notice reads, ‘The duration of examination will be 120 minutes for 120 questions(150 Marks). There will be 1.25 Mark for each correct option and negative marking of 0.3125 marks for each wrong option’.

Direct link to download the admit card

How to download JKSSB SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link give to download the admit card

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

The JKSSB SI admit card will appear on screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notification Below:

jkssb
