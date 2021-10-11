Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JNUEE 2021 answer key released, direct link here
competitive exams

JNUEE 2021 answer key released, direct link here

JNUEE answer key is available on nta.ac.in, jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The last date to challenge the answer key is October 12.
JNUEE 2021 answer key released, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JNUEE 2021 answer key has been released on the website of the national testing agency (NTA). Candidates can download the JNUEE answer key and challenge it online till October 12, 7 pm.

Here’s the direct link to download JNUEE answer key

JNUEE answer key 2021: Know how to download, raise objections

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Download the answer keys
  • Challenge the JNUEE answer key by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee

The JNUEE answer key challenge window closes on October 12, 7 pm.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” the NTA has said.

