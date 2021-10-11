JNUEE 2021 answer key released on NTA portal, nta.ac.in

The answer keys have been released for the JNU entrance exam, JNUEE 2021, which was held on September 20-23. The JNUEE answer keys are available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA), nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer key and can also challenge it online on NTA portal.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge,” the NTA has said in a notice released on Monday.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM),” the notice reads.

The option to challenge the answer key closes on October 12, 5 pm.

The objections raised by candidates will verified by the panel of subject experts and accordingly the answer key will be modified. The final result of JNUEE 2021 will be based on the final answer key.

