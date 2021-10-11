Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JNUEE 2021 answer key released on NTA portal, nta.ac.in
competitive exams

JNUEE 2021 answer key released on NTA portal, nta.ac.in

JNUEE answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates can challenge the answer key till October 12, 7 pm.
JNUEE 2021 answer key released on NTA portal, nta.ac.in(HT File)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 12:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The answer keys have been released for the JNU entrance exam, JNUEE 2021, which was held on September 20-23. The JNUEE answer keys are available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA), nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the answer key and can also challenge it online on NTA portal.

JNUEE answer key

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge,” the NTA has said in a notice released on Monday.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (upto 07:00PM),” the notice reads.

The option to challenge the answer key closes on October 12, 5 pm.

The objections raised by candidates will verified by the panel of subject experts and accordingly the answer key will be modified. The final result of JNUEE 2021 will be based on the final answer key.

Topics
jnu admission national testing agency jnuee score jnuee result
