JNUEE 2021: Registration ends tomorrow, here’s how to apply

JNUEE 2021 registration ends tomorrow, August 27, 2021. Candidates can check and apply for the examination through the official site of JNUEE on jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:54 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for JNUEE 2021 on August 27, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of JNUEE on jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The registration process was started on July 27, 2021.

Applicants can opt for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for the same level of Programme for appearing in the Entrance Examination. Single Application Form should indicate order of preference of fields of study for admission. Candidates can apply through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

JNUEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NTA JNU on jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

• Click on JNUEE 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or register yourself and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment and click on submit.

• Your application form has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can download the admit card through the official site on September 8, 2021. The examination will be conducted on September 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

