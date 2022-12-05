JNUEE 2022 Admit Card released on jnuexams.nta.ac.in, get link here

The admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2022) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit card is available for download from the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct the (JNUEE-2022) on 7, 8, 9 and 10 December 2022 at different Examination Centres located in India in CBT mode.

Direct link here

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials

JNUEE 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and keep a copy for future use.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in.