JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: JNVST registration date extended till February 8

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the registration date for JNV Class 6 Admission 2023. The last date for JNVST registration date has been extended till February 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Class 6 selection post through the official site of JNVST at NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who are residents of the districts and studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in Govt./ Govt. recognized school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission can apply. Also, students who have studied full academic session in each class and passed classes III and IV from government schools and born between May 1, 2011 to April 30, 2013 are eligible to apply for the admission selection test.

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: How to apply

Candidates, parents or guardians can apply for the examination through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have enter the details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

