JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can download the admit card through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023

Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24 will be held On Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11.30 A.M across the country at various exam centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the link for admit card will be available.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of JNV Selection Test 2023 is expected to be announced by June 2023. Candidates can get the result from the admission portal. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.

