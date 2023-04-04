Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2023 11:25 AM IST

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can download the admit card through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 released at navodaya.gov.in, download link here

Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2023-24 will be held On Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11.30 A.M across the country at various exam centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where the link for admit card will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the required details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result of JNV Selection Test 2023 is expected to be announced by June 2023. Candidates can get the result from the admission portal. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP