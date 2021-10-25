JoSAA counselling 2021: Candidates registration, choice filling ends soon

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) for IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and Other-GFTIs will close the online registration and choice filling window for admission to undergraduate courses ends today. Candidates who have not registered yet can do so at josaa.nic.in.

The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on October 26. The seat allocation round 1 would commence on October 27. The first list will be released at 10 am on the scheduled date.

Here is the direct link for registration and choice filling

Candidates who were offered seats in the first round of counselling must accept them by uploading the required documents, such as educational certificates and caste certificates.

The second round of seat allocation will commence on November 1.

Candidates whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the second round and up to the fifth round of seat allocation before the final round of seat allocation, according to JoSAA.

The JoSAA 2021 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts), and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA-2021). Candidates must confirm a few basic characteristics, such as gender, state code of eligibility, and nationality, as well as provide contact information, throughout the registration procedure.

Candidates can check the detailed counseling schedule here.