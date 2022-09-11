JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration for IIT, NIT admissions begins tomorrow

Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JoSAA will begin the application process for JoSAA counselling 2022 tomorrow, September 12, at 10 am. Taking part in JoSAA counselling is must for candidates seeking admission to IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutions. Both JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for JoSAA counselling. However, for IIT admissions, only JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible.

Candidates need to apply on josaa.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 results have been announced on jeeadv.ac.in. The institute has also started registration for AAT 2022 – entrance exam for admission to BArch, BPlanning courses at IITs – on the same website.

As per the JoSAA counselling schedule, candidates can register, fill choices of preferred institutions and courses September 12 onwards. For JEE Advanced AAT candidates, this process will begin on September 17.

On September 17 and 19, two mock allocation lists will be uploaded based on candidates' choices of preferred institutions. They can lock their choices from September 20. The registration and choice filling process will end on September 21.

Round 1 seat allotment result will be published on September 23. Selected candidates can report online for admission at their preferred institution up to September 26.

There will be five more rounds in JoSAA counselling followed by 2 special rounds of CSEB counselling, which is for the NIT+ (NIT and other institutes, not including IITs) system only.