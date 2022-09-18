JoSAA Counselling 2022 seat 1 allotment result released at josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allocation list on September 18. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can use their application number and password to access the mock allocation for the JoSAA 2022.

The round 2 JoSAA mock seat allocation 2022 will be announced based on choices filled by candidates on September 20. The official round 1 JoSAA seat allocation results will be released by the authorities on September 23.

JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ View 1st Mock (Purely Indicative) Allotment Details”

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, and security pin

The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check the result of mock allotment

Take a printout or download it for future reference.