JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the state combined civil services prelims exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 19.

Candidates can download the JPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission.

The JPSC exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. The JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 vacancies through this exam.

JPSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, jpsc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Or else directly click on http://onlinejpsc.com/jpcombine/login.php

Enter the registration number

Enter date of birth

Download the admit card

Take its printout

“If you are not able to login check Rejection List,” the JPSC has informed candidates.