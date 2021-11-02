Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JPSC CCS PT result 2021 announced at jpsc.gov.in, direct link to check
competitive exams

JPSC CCS PT result 2021 announced at jpsc.gov.in, direct link to check

JPSC CCS PT result declared at jpsc.gov.in, direct link to check 
JPSC CCS PT result declared at www.jpsc.gov.in, check direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) result. Candidats who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in.

The year the commission has conducted the Combined Civil Services preliminary examination on September 19. The result was declared on November 1.

Here is the direct link to check the JPSC CCS result

Through this exam/competition, the JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 positions.

JPSC CCS PT result: How to check the result

Visit the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Combined Civil Services (P.T. Examination) Result, Advt. No.01/2021”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check and Keep the copy for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc jpsc exam ccs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

REET results declared at reetbser21.com, CM congratulates successful candidates

NEET Result: 3 candidates share top rank, more female students qualify than male

REET Result 2021 declared on reetbser21.com, check toppers name here 

NBE Exams 2021: NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE exam dates released on natboard.edu.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP