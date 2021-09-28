Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021: Objection window to close today

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 objection window to close today, September 28, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021: Objection window to close today(HT file)

Jharkhand Public Service Commission will close down the objection window for JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 on September 28, 2021. Candidates who have to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The answer key was released on September 21, 2021.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site on or before September 28, 2021. All they have to do is send the answer of the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. 

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections 

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on answer key link available on the home page.
  • Download the PDF file and fill in the form available along with the answer key to raise objections.
  • Send the objection form to the prescribed mail id given above.

The prelims examination was conducted on September 19, 2021. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main exam will comprise of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 252 posts in the organization. 

