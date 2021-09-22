JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 on September 21, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services examination can download the answer key through the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in. The prelims examination was conducted on September 19, 2021.

As per the official notice released by the Commission, candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site on or before September 28, 2021. All they have to do is send the answer of the question along with their registration number and other details to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JPSC on jpsc.gov.in.

Click on JPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will have to appear for the main examination. The main exam will comprise of written and interview for selection of candidates for the various services and posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 252 posts in the organization.