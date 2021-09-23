JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam schedule announced

The JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam will be held on October 22, 23 and 24, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) said on Wednesday. This recruitment was notified in 2019.

On October 22 and 23, the exam will be held in objective mode and on October 24 there will be a test in descriptive mode.

On October 23, 24 the exam will be held in two shifts and on October 22 it will be held in the afternoon shift.

The objective exam will be of 2 hours duration and the descriptive papers will be of 3 hours duration.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the answer key of the combined civil services prelims exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key, go through it properly and can challenge it, if required. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is September 28. Candidates have to mention their roll number, registration number along with the representations for the answer key objection and mail it to the Commission at anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. The size of the file should not be more than 22 mb, the Commission has said.