Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka CET 2021 dates announced, to be conducted in August
Karnataka CET 2021 dates announced, to be conducted in August

Karnataka CET 2021 dates have been announced by Minister for Higher Education Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan. The examination will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Karnataka CET 2021 dates announced, to be conducted in August

Karnataka CET 2021 exam dates have been announced. Minister for Higher Education Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan has announced the examination dates for Karnataka Common Entrance Test. The examination will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in the state at more than 500 centres across the state.

The examination for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted in August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30, 2021. Only CET marks will be considered for the entry into professional courses. We are taking necessary measures for admissions of graduate colleges & other courses.

Dr. C. N. Ashwathnarayan has shared series of tweet in this regard. Check the tweets below.

The examination was earlier was scheduled to be conducted on July 7 and 8. The KCET 2021 exam was postponed due to a surge in COVID 19 cases across the country.

