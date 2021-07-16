Karnataka CET 2021: Last date to apply today, direct link & how to apply

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will close down the registration process for Karnataka CET 2021 on July 16, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of KCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fees is till July 19, 2021.

Candidates who have claimed the special category reservation in KCET- 2021 ( NCC, Sports, Defence, Ex-Defence, Scouts and Guides, etc ) have to submit their special category certificate in person from July 14 to July 20. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Karnataka CET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

• Click on Karnataka CET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Fill in the details and make the payment of the application fees.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka CET examination will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in the state at more than 500 centres across the state. The examination for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted in August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30, 2021. Only CET marks will be considered for the entry into professional courses.