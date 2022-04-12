Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 registration begins today on kea.kar.nic.in
competitive exams

Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 registration begins today on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 registration begins today on kea.kar.nic.in. Know how to apply for the test here. 
KCET 2022 registration begins today(Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2022 registration on Tuesday, April 12. Candidates can submit KCET application forms on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. 

The UGCET registration process was scheduled to begin on April 5 but on April 6, the KEA released a notification saying the registration commencement date as April 12.

Ahead of the registration process, the KEA has started an online application trial link. This is not the actual application link. It has been designed to help students get familiar with the application process. 

When the registration process begins, follow the steps mentioned here to register for the test: 

How to apply for KCET 2022

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Under the ‘Admissions’ section, select UGCET 2022 and click on the registration link on the next page. 

Register to get your login credentials.

Now, login with your credentials to fill the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit your application form and take a printout of the final page.

KCET 2022 will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18. 

Biology and Mathematics papers of KCET 2022 will take place on June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers are scheduled for June 17. The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

KCET or Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.

 

Topics
kcet education news
