Karnataka DCET 2022 admit card released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, get link

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for Diploma CET or DCET exam. Candidates can download it from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka DCET 2022 exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 20. The KDCET 2022 examination was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Direct link here

Karnataka DCET 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the entry tab

Click on Diploma CET 2022

Key in your log in details

Check and download the admit card.

The Karnataka DCET 2022 examination is conducted for admissions in to 2nd/3rd semester engineering under lateral courses.