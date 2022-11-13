Karnataka DCET 2022 admit card released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, get link
Published on Nov 13, 2022 05:08 PM IST
KEA has released the admit card for Diploma CET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for Diploma CET or DCET exam. Candidates can download it from the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka DCET 2022 exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 20. The KDCET 2022 examination was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm.
Karnataka DCET 2022: How to download admit card
Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the entry tab
Click on Diploma CET 2022
Key in your log in details
Check and download the admit card.
The Karnataka DCET 2022 examination is conducted for admissions in to 2nd/3rd semester engineering under lateral courses.
