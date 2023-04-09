Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today, apply on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2023 Last Date To Apply: Registrations for the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 will be closed today, April 9. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) – kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea – and submit their forms till 10 pm.

Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today on kea.kar.nic.in (HT file/For representation)

Originally, the last date to apply for KCET 2023 was April 5 but it was later extended. The revised deadline for payment of exam fee is 5 pm on April 10.

Direct link to apply for KCET 2023

The entrance test is scheduled for Saturday, May 20; Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22. The detailed schedule is mentioned on the exam portal. Admit cards will be issued ahead of exam, informing candidates about test city, centre, roll number, etc.

In order to submit KCET 2023 application form, a candidate needs to have these documents/information:

SSLC or Class 10 marks sheet

Class 12 or 2nd PUC marks sheet (if a student of previous year)

Reservation certificate (if applicable) to enter RD number/caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hydrabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates.)

Details of studied in Karnataka.

Latest passport size photograph in .jpg format with a maximum size of 50 KB.

Candidate's signature in .jpg format (Maximum size: 50 KB).

Candidate's left hand thumb impression in .jpg format (Max size: 50 KB).

