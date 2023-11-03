Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card released at kmatindia.com, download link here

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association released the admit card for Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card on November 3, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at kmatindia.com. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.

KMAT 2023 Admit Card Available for Download

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The KMAT examination will be held on November 5, 2023. The duration of the KMAT examination will be 2 hours. Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 will be conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) for admission to 189+ AICTE-approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka

Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com.

On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2023 admit card link

Key in your application number and date of birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}