Karnataka NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process ends today

The application process for admission to PG Medical and Dental courses in Karnataka will end today, September 23. All the qualified candidates can apply online through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can register and pay the application fee till 4 pm.

The offline Verification of Documents at KEA, Bangalore for the candidates who completes the online registration process will start on September 26 till October 3.

Here's the direct link to apply

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on PGET 2022 (Medical/ Dental) online application link.

Key in your log in details and password.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.