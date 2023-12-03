Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka PGCET 2023 document verification schedule out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Dec 03, 2023 05:08 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Counselling Document Verification Schedule Released.

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling document verification schedule 2023 has been issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates will be able to download the verification slip from the official website from December 5 to December 7.

Candidates who have passed the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), those seeking part-time admission, and those eligible for the sponsor quota may report to KEA, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore, for verification.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination schedule:

DateForenoon Session 1 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM)Forenoon Session 2 (11:30 AM – 2:15 PM)Forenoon Session 3 (3:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
December 5, 2023From 1 to From 3000From 3001 to From 6000From 6001 to From 8000
December 6, 2023From 8001 to From 13000
From 13001 to From  18000		From 18001 to From  21000
December 7, 2023From 21001 to  From 30000
From 30001 to From 40000		From 40001 to Last Rank
For more details, candidates can check the schedule here.

