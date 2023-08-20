Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka PGCET 2023 last date to apply today

Karnataka PGCET 2023 last date to apply today

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate management, engineering and other courses through PGCET have to apply by 11:59 pm on kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the extended registration window of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023 today, August 20. Candidates who want to take admission to postgraduate management, engineering and other courses through PGCET have to apply by 11:59 pm on kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 last date to apply today on kea.kar.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023” KEA said in the last date extension notification.

The entrance test is scheduled for September 9 and 10.

The application fee of Karnataka PGCET 2023 is 650 for general and OBC category candidates. For SC and ST candidates of Karnataka, the fee is 500.

How to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023

First, go to kea.kar.nic.in.

Now, open the admissions tab and select PGCET.

Click on the link for PGCET 2023 registration.

Register and proceed to fill the application.

Enter the required information, upload documents and make payment.

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
karnataka application form
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP