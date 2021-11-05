Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:32 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted from November 11 to November 14, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here 

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes will be conducted on November 11 for Type A and Type B exams. Type A examination will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Type B exam will start at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. MBA/MCA will be conducted on November 14. MCA  exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and MBA exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. 

Topics
karnataka pgcet exam admit card education
