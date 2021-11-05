Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted from November 11 to November 14, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes will be conducted on November 11 for Type A and Type B exams. Type A examination will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Type B exam will start at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. MBA/MCA will be conducted on November 14. MCA exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and MBA exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

