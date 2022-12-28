Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 28, 2022 02:22 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 will be releasing tomorrow, December 29, 2022. Candidates can check the results on the official site of KEA by following the simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will release Karnataka PGCET results 2022 on December 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for PGCET examination can check the results on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The link to check results will be activated at 4 pm tomorrow.

The document verification to GATE qualified candidates from Rank 1 to Rank last will be done on January 2, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The document verification for eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses will be held as per the schedule given on the official notice.

The Authority will conduct document verification at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davangere.

Karnataka PGCET Results 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka PGCET Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

