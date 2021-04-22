Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka SET Exam 2021 postponed again, check details here
competitive exams

Karnataka SET Exam 2021 has been postponed for the second time. The official notice is available on the official site of KSET on kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The University of Mysore has again postponed Karnataka SET Exam 2021. The Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2021 for Assistant Professorship has been postponed due to increasing COVID19 cases across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021, in the state. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of KSET on kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

This is the second time the examination has been postponed. The original date of examination was on April 11, 2021, which was postponed. According to the official notice, the new exam dates will be announced by the varsity soon.

The examination will be conducted in 41 subjects at eleven nodal centers spread across the state. KSET examination will comprise of 2 papers- Paper I will consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. Paper-II will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject the candidate has selected. The candidate will have to mark the responses for questions of Paper-I and Paper-II on the Optical Marks Reader (OMR) Sheet provided along with the test booklet.

KSET exam is the qualifying examination for Assistant Professor posts of concerned Universities / Colleges / Institutions (Government/ Aided /Private) of Karnataka State.

Topics
state eligibility test karnataka teacher recruitment sarkari naukri
IND USA
