Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 today at sslc.karnataka.gov, details here

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 test answer key 2022 will be released today, April 12.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:31 PM IST
The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 test answer key 2022 will be released today, April 12, by the Karnataka State Secondary Education Board (KSEEB), said Education Minister B C Nagesh.

The Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 for Class 10 will be released on the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The SSLC board exams 2022 were held between March 28 and April 11. Over 8.76 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examination.

Taking to the twitter he said, “ The SSLC exam has been completed smoothly. Tomorrow's key answers will be published on the SSLC website. The result is set for the 2nd week of May. Supplementary testing is scheduled for the last week of June”.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022: Know hoe to download once its out

Visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link given to check the answer key

Click on the subject wise answer key link to download the pdf

Take print out for the future reference.

 

