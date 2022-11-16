Karnataka TET 2022: Last date to raise objections November 17

The last date to raise objections against Karnataka TET is November 17. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key through the official website of School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10. The Karnataka TET examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. A total of 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination.

KARTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of School Education Department, Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the objection link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Raise objections to the KARTET answer key

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

