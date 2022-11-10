KARTET Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till November 17

School Education Department, Karnataka has released KARTET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The answer key has been released for Paper I and Paper II. The objection window will open today, November 10, 2022 and will close on November 17, 2022 till 5.30 pm. Objections to answer-keys can be submitted online only. Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download KARTET Answer Key 2022 Paper I

Direct link to download KARTET Answer Key 2022 Paper II

KARTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of School Education Department, Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Click on KARTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KARTET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON