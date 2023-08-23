Department of School Education, Karnataka has released KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 on August 23, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of KARTET at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 released at sts.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

KARTET examination will be conducted on September 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session or Paper I will be conducted in the morning and the second session or Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon. The Paper I exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper II exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KARTET at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on KARTET 2023 hall ticket link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Department of School Education, Karnataka.

