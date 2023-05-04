Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will release KCET 2023 Admit Card on May 5, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to download

The hall ticket will release at 11 am tomorrow. The common entrance test will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada language test will be conducted on May 22, 2023. The submission of original special categories certificates will be done from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2023. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

