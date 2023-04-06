KCET 2023 registration date extended till April 9, notification here
KEA extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 till April 9, 2023.
The deadline for registering for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 has been extended by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) till April 9, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, for the KCET 2023. Initially, the deadline for applications was April 5.
Karnataka CET 2023 examination will be conducted from May 20 to 22.
KCET 2023 registration: Know how to apply
Visit the KCET official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on the “UGCET 2022 Online Application Registration link”.
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill in personal details and upload the required documents
Pay the application fee in online mode.
Submit the KCET application form 2023
Take a printout for future reference.
