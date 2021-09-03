KCET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer keys 2021 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper on its official website. The provisional answer keys of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper can be checked on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to raise objection is September 4, 2021 till 5:30pm.

The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers were held on August 29.

Direct link to check Biology- provisional answer key

Direct link to check Mathematics- provisional answer key

Direct link to check Chemistry- provisional answer key

Direct link to check Physics- provisional answer key

Objections, if any, to the provisional answer keys, may be submitted online, with justification, by selecting the link on the KEA website before 5.30pm on September 9, 2021. Objections without justification or without Version code or question number will not be considered. Supporting documents in PDF format should be uploaded. Objections without justification will not be considered", reads the official notification.

How to raise objections:

Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, under 'Latest Announcements' section, click on the link that reads, " 02-09 UG CET 2021 ONLINE OBJECTION LINK".

Click on "Click-here-Applicant" section.

Submit CET number, date of birth and login.

Fill the objection form.