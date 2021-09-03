Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections
competitive exams

KCET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections

KCET answer key 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer keys 2021 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:04 AM IST
KCET answer key 2021: The provisional answer keys of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper can be checked on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.(cetonline.karnataka.gov.in)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer keys 2021 of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper on its official website. The provisional answer keys of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper can be checked on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to raise objection is September 4, 2021 till 5:30pm.

The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers were held on August 29.

Direct link to check Biology- provisional answer key

Direct link to check Mathematics- provisional answer key

Direct link to check Chemistry- provisional answer key

Direct link to check Physics- provisional answer key

Objections, if any, to the provisional answer keys, may be submitted online, with justification, by selecting the link on the KEA website before 5.30pm on September 9, 2021. Objections without justification or without Version code or question number will not be considered. Supporting documents in PDF format should be uploaded. Objections without justification will not be considered", reads the official notification.

RELATED STORIES

How to raise objections:

Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, under 'Latest Announcements' section, click on the link that reads, " 02-09 UG CET 2021 ONLINE OBJECTION LINK".

Click on "Click-here-Applicant" section.

Submit CET number, date of birth and login.

Fill the objection form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tamil Nadu to bring legislation for NEET exemption, says health minister

JEE main 2021: CBI conducts raids at 19 places over 'irregularities' in exam

SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys released, link to check keys and raise objection

ICAR AIEEA UG admit cards 2021 released on icar.nta.ac.in, direct link
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP