KCET counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment results tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST

The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the second round seat allotment result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 counselling tomorrow, September 6 after 8 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the KCET counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

“Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, BSc nursing) courses will be published on September 6, 2023 after 8 p.m.,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

KCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the KCET seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

