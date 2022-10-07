KCET web option entry, document verification to begin today

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will begin the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) web option entry. The KCET web options entry 2022 window is open to candidates who passed the KCET 2022 exam based on the updated results and are eligible to submit their preferred course and college choices. Candidates can complete the KCET 2022 web option entry round 1 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The deadline for completing the web option entry process for is October 11.The candidates' documents will be verified between October 7 and October 8 at KEA Bangalore. Between October 7 and October 10, KCET 2022 counselling verification slips will be accessible. KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result will be announced on October 13 after 2 pm and the

KCET Web Option entry: How to apply

Go to official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link KCET Web options 2022.

Key in your CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen.

Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit choices and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

