KEAM 2021 postponed to avoid a clash with pending JEE Main exams

CEE Kerala postpones KEAM 2021 to avoid a clash with JEE pending examination.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 04:45 PM IST
CEE Kerala postpones KEAM 2021 to avoid a clash with pending JEE examinations.(Representative/file)

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala has postponed the Kerala Engineering / Pharmacy Entrance Examination KEAM 2021. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Entrance examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy course was scheduled to be conducted on July 24. This decision has been taken to avoid a clash with the Joint Entrance Examination which will be conducted during the last week of July 2021.

This decision has been taken after JEE main 2021 exam dates for the pending editions was announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 6.

The official notification of CEE said,’ As the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is scheduled to be conducted during the last week of July 2021, the Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses scheduled to be conducted on 24.07.2021 is postponed. The revised date will be announced later '.

The revised schedule regarding the same will be announced later.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CEE at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

