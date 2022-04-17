KEAM 2022 postponed, check new exam date here

KEAM 2022 Postponed: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has postponed the Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance exam – KEAM 2022.

As per the notification, the KEAM 2022 Engineering/Pharmacy entrance exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The application deadline for KEAM 2022 is April 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can go to cee.kerala.gov.in or https://www.cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2022/ to apply for the exam.

KEAM is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions of Kerala.

KEAM rank list is prepared on a 50:50 formula where 50% marks come from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% weightage is given to the KEAM entrance exam.

CEE Kerala also conducts entrance examinations and counselling for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy.

It also holds NEET UG counselling for 50% state quota seats of Kerala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON