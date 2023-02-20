Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KEAM 2023 exam date announced for engineering, pharmacy entrance exam

Published on Feb 20, 2023 06:47 PM IST

The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations recently released the dates for the KEAM exam 2023.

KEAM 2023 exam date announced for engineering, pharmacy entrance exam(PTI / Representative image)
ByHT Education Desk

The dates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination 2023 are announced by the office of Commissioner for Entrance Exams. Candidates can check the exam date on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy will take place on May 17. The first paper, Physics and Chemistry, will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the second paper, Mathematics, will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the notification.

KEAM 2023 exam dates: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “KEAM 2023 - Entrance examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 17 Press Release”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check exam dates and download for future reference.

