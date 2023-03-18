KEAM 2023 registration begins on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to participate in the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2023. Candidates can apply for KEAM 2023 up to 5 pm on April 10, 2023. The official website is cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 Registration: Apply on cee.kerala.gov.in till April 10 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CEE Kerala is responsible for carrying out admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses.

For Engineering admissions, candidates need to take the KEAM 2023 entrance test. The merit list will be prepared giving equal weightage of 50:50 to the score obtained in KEAM 2023 and marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination (plus two or Class 12 board exam) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry put together.

BPharm merit list will be based on scores of paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM 2023.

For medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses, admission will be based on NEET UG 2023.

For Architecture courses, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

For more information, application link, visit the KEAM 2023 portal.

